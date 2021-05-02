Tulip Time visitors react to the festival's return

On Sunday, visitors said they are just happy to have the festival and its traditions back in the city.

HOLLAND, Michigan — The Tulip Time Festival is underway in Holland and runs through May 9.

"Finally enjoying the great food, finally it's back! I waited a whole year for it. Getting on some rides and enjoying the rest of the day," said one visitor on her plans for the day.

"We're hoping to go on the car rides, the motorcycles and maybe get an elephant ear," said a father with young children in tow. "My daughter would like to go on the cars and I think the horsies."

