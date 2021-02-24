Tulip Time's Artisan Market going virtual this year

The application deadline is quickly approaching.

HOLLAND, Mich — The Tulip Time Festival announced this week that the annual Artisan Market is going virtual, and the deadline to participate is quickly approaching.

The Tulip Time Artisan Market has been host to 200 vendors and thousands of visitors. An event of this magnitude, with a high level of interaction between artists and shoppers, presents many unique challenges. Safety for all participants is our top priority. Tulip Time continues to monitor the directives of the CDC, the State of Michigan and is obtaining guidance from the Ottawa County Health Department. With the information we have gathered, the decision was made to convert our Artisan Market to a Virtual Artisan Market. We feel a virtual market can offer everyone the safest and most enjoyable experience.

The Virtual Artisan Market will offer artists the opportunity to get their products in front of thousands of people for an extended period. The virtual market will run from April 24 through May 9. Virtual artist booths will be part of an exceedingly popular digital presence and robust marketing effort. Historically, TulipTime.com receives 400,000 visitors and 1.9 million page views, with the height of web traffic occurring in the April/May timeframe. Our Facebook and Instagram followers are highly engaged numbering over 49,000 and 6,900, respectively. Concentrated promotion of the Virtual Artisan Market will occur across all of these platforms.

The Virtual Artisan Market will be a juried show with Acceptance Information announced on March 5. The Accepted Artist Virtual Booth fee is $100 and is due by March 19.

Artists interested in applying have until this Sunday, February 28, to complete their online application. Visit https://tuliptime.com/artisanmarket for all details.

