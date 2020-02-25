HOLLAND, Mich — Tulip Time Festival announced Monday that the Bier Klomp event, which debuted at last year's festival, will return for a second year.

It's just beyond downtown Holland, where many of the Tulip Time events take place, into Washington Square. Tulip Time will close down the block to host food trucks, interactive art experiences and a menu of local and regional brews, ciders and wines. Delilah DeWylde and Lee Harvey will provide live entertainment.

Bier Klomp will take place Friday, May 8 from 4 until 11 p.m.

Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 onsite. Bier glass and one drink ticket included. $15 nonalcoholic ticket, which does not include bier glass or alcoholic drink ticket.

This event is 21 and up, ID is required at entry.

Purchase your tickets for all events online at www.tuliptime.com, in person at the Tulip Time Festival Box Office located at 42 West 8th St. in Holland, or by phone at 800-822-2770.

RELATED VIDEO:





More Tulip Time Festival News on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.