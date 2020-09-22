Tulip Time's Community Planting Day happening next month

Organizers are hopeful that the 2021 festival will happen and have started preparations.

HOLLAND, Mich — Soon, it will be time to plant tulips!

The Tulip Time Festival, alongside the City of Holland Parks Department, will be hosting the annual Community Planting Day next month.

It's happening on Friday, Oct. 9, weather permitting. If the event gets rained out, it will be rescheduled for Oct. 16.

There are two time slots available to plant more than 75,000 bulbs: 10 a.m. until noon and from 1 to 3 p.m. The planting will take place at the Window on the Waterfront Park, on 6th Street and Central Avenue.

The Community Planting Day is a fun, fall event. Organizers say it is an excellent team building opportunity.

To ensure safety for all, specific measures and requirements, including remaining 6 feet apart from other planters, will be in place.

Find more details and sign up by visiting www.tuliptime.com/volunteer.

