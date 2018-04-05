HOLLAND, Mich. - A must-visit part of Tulip Time is the Dutch Marketplaats and Food Court. It runs Tuesday, May 8 through Saturday, May 12 at the Commons of Evergreen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Commons of Evergreen are located at 480 State Street, which is just a 15-20 minute walk from downtown.

Enjoy many traditional Dutch foods like Pig-In-The-Blanket (Saucijzenbroodjes) or Pea Soup (Erwtensoup), Dutch patries like Windmill cookies (Speculaas Poppen) or Dutch Shortbread (Hollandse Boterkoek), and so much more.

