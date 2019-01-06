HOLLAND, Michigan — The city of Holland hosted their annual Tulip Dig on Saturday morning.

Volunteers were invited to come out and help dig up the bulbs that were planted last year for the 90th Tulip Time festival. To participate, people pay $10 for each five gallon bucket, and they can then take any bulbs in their bucket home.

RELATED: Hear ye, hear ye! Holland's town crier goes silent after 40 years

The participants dug up bulbs at three locations around downtown Holland: Window on the Waterfront on 6th Street, Centennial Park and the tulip fields at Windmill Island Gardens.

Holland in Bloom encourages dig participants to share photos of their tulip blooms next spring by emailing them to hollandinbloom@cityofholland.com.

Tulip Time 2020 will take place from May 2-10.

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.