HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time is all about celebrating Dutch heritage, and part of that involves traditional Dutch costumes. Each one is from a different area and all are unique, but none are complete without a pair of wooden shoes.

Fortunately for people in West Michigan, the art of making those shoes has not been lost. Shoemaker Rick Klompmaker has been carving the traditional footwear for decades. Every year he brings out his tools at Tulip Time and shows off his skills for the crowd.

If you want a pair, you can check him out at Tulip Time at the Marktplaats. That is located at The commons at Evergreen in Holland.

