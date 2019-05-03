HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip Time announced Monday that Yoga in the Tulips in back for another year. The event is presented by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.

This is the second year that organizers have held this soothing event among the tulips.

Each of the 60-minute sessions incorporate an all-level, gentle yoga flow that is perfect for the beginners as well as more experienced yogis. All sessions will be led by Jessica Bradley of Happy Soul Yoga.

The morning and evening sessions will be held outdoors at one of the City of Holland’s most spectacular tulip gardens – Window on the Waterfront. Yoga in the Tulips is offered on

Sunday, May 5 at 10 a.m.

Monday, May 6 at 7 p.m.

Tuesday, May 7 at 7 p.m.

Sunday, May 12 at 10 a.m.

Tulip Time organizers encourage anyone interested to register for the sessions. There is no registration fee, but there is a suggested donation of $10 to benefit Tulip Time.

Since the sessions are held outdoors, weather conditions will be monitored and registered participants will be given a heads up if conditions aren't good enough to continue as planned. For complete details and to register for these sessions visit www.tuliptime.com/yoga.