Two Black Lives Matter events take place in Holland

HOLLAND, Mich — Today, community members in the City of Holland hosted two demonstrations in support of Black Lives Matter.

At 1 p.m., a chalk protest took place downtown. 290 people responded as interested in the event on Facebook, and today people gathered to spread awareness and recognize the Black Lives Matter movement through chalk art.

“We wanted to come up with a creative way to protest peacefully and recognize the movement going on and spread awareness,” the Facebook event reads. “We want to unify the community because this works better in numbers. The point of this is to illustrate different messages, pictures, etc. to help start the conversation. This is a way to help your kids also be involved and understand in their language so to speak.”

Another event, called George’s Peaceful Unity Demonstration, was scheduled for 2 p.m. at the Holland Unity Bridge. This event has 1.9K interested responses.

“I would like you to peacefully stand with me. Our goal is to get the word out into our community and demonstrate that our community is affected by this and by doing nothing, we are actually doing something negative,” the event page reads. “As a predominately white area, it is crucial to get the word out that we stand with our black and brown community members.”

This demonstration is currently going on, with protesters walking along both sides of Unity Bridge as cars honk to show support while driving by.

Both protests in Holland today are in line with nation-wide unrest following the death of George Floyd at the hands or Minneapolis Police officers.

