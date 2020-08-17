2 Kentwood men rescued from Lake Michigan by jet skiers

The two men were pulled from the water by bystanders on jet skis.

HOLLAND, Mich. — Two Kentwood men were pulled from Lake Michigan at Holland State Park by bystanders on jet skis Sunday evening.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said they were dispatched to the state park on a report of a water rescue around 6:20 p.m. Witnesses told police that two men were swimming in the water when they were swept out to deeper water by a rip current.

Jet skiers were able to approach the men and get one of them to Holland State's north pier. The 32-year-old Kentwood man was not breathing and did not have a pulse when he was brought onto the pier. People on the pier started CPR, and he regained consciousness by the time paramedics arrived to the scene.

The man was still struggling to breathe and was transported to Holland Hospital in serious condition.

The other man, a 32-year-old from Kentwood, was taken by a jet ski to the beach. He was evaluated by paramedics but refused transport to the hospital.

The sheriff's office said Holland State did have a red flag notice posted at the time.

