UPDATE: Search continues for missing persons at Holland State Park, teenager's name revealed

HOLLAND, Michigan — As of 2 p.m. Sunday, Ottawa County Emergency Management is continuing to search for two missing persons at the Holland State Park.

On Saturday, a 6-year-old boy and a 17-year-old young man both went missing during separate occasions.

The 6-year-old, named Iain Rowe, was last seen wearing neon water goggles and blue and white vertically stripped swim trunks in waist-deep water. Rowe is reported to be tall for his age at three and a half to four feet tall.

The Ottawa County Central Dispatch Authority commented on their Facebook post about the incident at 10:52 p.m., saying that the boy had not yet been located.

This morning, the search for Rowe continues. Officers are looking for him both on land and in water. At this time, abduction or criminal activity is not suspected.

Police say the other missing person is 17-year-old Christian NGABO from Grand Rapids, who was last seen struggling 40 to 50 yards from shore.

According to witnesses, NGABO was swimming with his 19-year-old brother when they both began to struggle. The 19-year-old began swimming to shore and was thrown a flotation device, which helped him get to shore. His brother was last seen struggling in the water.

Police are reportedly calling his search a recovery mission rather than a rescue.

According to the release sent by police, Lake Michigan had waves between four and six feet yesterday, plus a recorded rip current.

“The Sheriff's Office Dive Team/Marine Unit continues to search the waters of Lake Michigan adjacent to the Holland State Park,” the most recent press release reads. “Assets from the OCSO and the MSP are in the water at this time. Drivers have also been in the water at the time of this release. At this point we are unable to locate either victim.”

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the U.S. Coast Guard as the search for both boys continues.

