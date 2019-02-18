HOLLAND, Mich. — A new suspect has been charged in a fatal weekend shooting at the Hampton Inn in Holland.

TJ Wells, 14, was shot multiple times just after midnight on Saturday. He was later pronounced dead at Holland Hospital.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office said that the prosecutor's office issued a warrant and multiple charges against Juan Sandro Cabrera, 18.

Cabrera is facing open murder, felony firearm and gang membership felony charges. The 18-year-old suspect is not in custody and police are looking for information regarding his whereabouts.

"Cabrera should be considered dangerous. The public should not approach and local law enforcement should be contacted to apprehend this suspect," a release said.

On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office issued a warrant and charges against a 23-year-old man. He was cleared by police on Sunday and police said they do not believe he was in Michigan at the time of the murder.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 1-877-88-SILENT, or www.mosotips.com.

