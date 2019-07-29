HOLLAND, Mich. - The Michigan Aeronautics Commission has approved a grant to the West Michigan Airport Authority for the design of improvements to the runway and lighting at West Michigan Regional Airport.

The design of the project will be for rehabilitation of the runway and replacement of the runway lights with LED lights.

The cost for design for this project is $241,000 with 90% being funded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), 5% by the Michigan Department of Transportation and 5% by the Airport Authority.

The estimated construction cost will be nearly $3.6 million with 90% funded by the FAA, 5% by MDOT and 5% by the Airport Authority.

“The West Michigan Regional Airport is a gateway to Holland and the surrounding area," said airport manager Terry Boer. "The airport generates an estimated $200 million dollars in annual economic activity. The need for a safe and well-maintained runway and runway lights is essential to support the economic activity of our area businesses.”

