HOLLAND, Mich. - Tulip City is a great place to shop, so why not start marking items off your holiday shopping list with a trip to the lakeshore?

On Friday, Nov. 9 more than 30 participating businesses will be open late, from 7 to 10 p.m. and the later you come, the deeper the discounts. At 7, shoppers can save 20 percent off at least one item. At 8, that number increase to 25 percent and at 9 it goes to 30 percent.

Want to unwind before you shop? There will also be a happy hour from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Holland.

To find out what businesses are participating, visit Downtown Holland's website.

