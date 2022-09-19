Zeeland is celebrating its 175th anniversary with a week of events

The week-long celebration includes events every day beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2.

ZEELAND, Mich. — The City of Zeeland is celebrating the 175th anniversary of its founding during the first week of October.

Zeeland was first settled in 1847 when 457 people from the Netherlands arrived in West Michigan and established their church, The First Reformed Church of Zeeland. The settlers were part of a group of religious separatists that left their country seeking religious freedom in the 1840s.

The week-long anniversary celebration includes events every day beginning on Sunday, Oct. 2 and concludes with Zeeland's annual Pumpkinfest on Saturday, Oct. 8.

All of the anniversary events are free and open to the public, but some events either encourage or require registration. The community is also asked to help stock Harvest Stand Ministry Pantry with non-perishable items.

Limited edition commemorative anniversary merchandise is available for purchase at events throughout the week.

Organ and Trumpet Recital

Sunday, Oct. 2 at 5 p.m.

Second Reformed Church

Performance by Rhonda Edgington and Brian Reichenbach.

Self-Guided Historic Walking Tours

Monday, Oct. 3 from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Dekker Huis Museum

Pick up the self-guided tour route from the museum and explore Zeeland in a one-hour tour.

Free Community Celebration Dinner, Narrated Story of Zeeland's Founding

Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 4:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m.

Vande Luyster Square (Church St. and Central Ave.)

Enjoy a free outdoor buffet-style meal and experience story-telling by Kit Karsten. There will be live music, face painting, kids crafts and vendors.

Historic Trolley Tours

Wednesday, Oct. 5 starting every hour from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 starting every hour from noon until 6 p.m.

First Reformed Church parking lot

Take a 45-minute trolley ride and learn about Zeeland's history, architecture and local fun facts.

Registration encouraged

Traditional Tea Social

Friday, Oct. 7 from 10:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Historic New Groningen Schoolhouse

Enjoy tea, coffee and light refreshments alongside a curated display of Zeeland's history.

Registration required

Pumpkinfest

Friday, Oct. 7 from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 p.m.

Two days of music, activities, games, parades, food and more. Get all of the details about Pumpkinfest 2022 here.

