Zeeland's Chalk Festival is back for its third year

The City of Zeeland is inviting the public to check out massive chalk art installations while enjoying live music, food trucks and outdoor games.

ZEELAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Back for its third year, the Zeeland Chalk Festival is set to impress West Michigan residents with unique temporary art installations in Downtown Zeeland.

The City of Zeeland is inviting the public to come and watch the artists create their pieces throughout the afternoon on Friday and then enjoy the completed artworks in a festival-like atmosphere in the evening.

The event will take place on Friday, Aug. 26 on Elm Street between Cherry and Main Streets. The public can watch artists actively creating their pieces between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. and then from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. people can enjoy live music, food trucks and outdoor games.

The event is completely free and open to the public.

You can vote for your favorite piece of art at the event and the winner will be announced on social media on Saturday.

The artists being featured at the event are: Susan Jones, Mary Bent-Buist, Andrea Rich, Tahleez Bartles, Rachel Murray, Elisha Hodge and Kristen Lee.

The artists participating in the event range from teens to adult and include professionals and self-taught artists. And brand new this year, a special youth division will show off the artistic talents of local children.

Learn more about the event on the Zeeland Chalk Festival events page on Facebook.

