ZEELAND, Mich. - Kudos to the Zeeland community for coming together to right a wrong.

The Main Street Bicycle Company of Zeeland shared an inspiring post on Facebook Wednesday morning about an outpouring of community help to replace a 9-year-old girl's bike.

Hope's bike was stolen last week her mother, Tasha Bennor, wrote on Facebook. It was particularly upsetting because not only was Hope's bike taken from their driveway, but her mother went on to say it was the first bike that Hope learned to ride and trust. Hope has a sensory processing disorder.

A number of people rallied together after seeing's Bennor's plea and donated money to Main Street Bicycle Company. The bike shop shared the news that there was enough money to get Hope an exact replacement for her stolen bike.

