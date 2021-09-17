She's got game: Paige Westra kicks game-winning FG for Zeeland East

The Chix were deadlocked in a 14-14 tie with OK Green rival Reeths-Puffer in the 4th when Westra was called on to put it between the uprights.

ZEELAND, Mich. — As the Zeeland East Chix climbed the wall at Zeeland Stadium to celebrate a 17-14 win over Reeths-Puffer with their fans Friday night, one voice stood out from the crowd of people.

"Paige, you're the only one I wanted to see!" cried a female student.

Westra, who hit the game winning 26-yard field goal climbed the wall and embraced her classmate before running across the field to huddle up with her team.

The winning kick came with 11:39 left to go in the game.

"I was really nervous, but we practiced it, so I was prepared. The hash is a lot harder than the middle obviously, but it was awesome to be out there with them," Westra said.

After the Chix took the lead, the Zeeland East defense held off the Rockets who were within the five yard line on their final drive. But a failed fourth down conversion doomed Reeths-Puffer. Westra was quick to give credit to her teammates for their effort.

"It was our whole team effort. We wouldn't have been able to kick the field goal if we didn't get all the way down the field. So I'm just really proud of our whole team to be able to get the outcome," the senior said.

As for her adoring fans, Westra was happy to have their support.

"They're just so supportive, and they just really give us the energy we need to keep going like when we're at its rough point," she said.

Zeeland East is now 3-1. They'll play Mona Shores next week.