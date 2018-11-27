ZEELAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - An Ottawa County mother is facing manslaughter and child abuse charges after the death of her infant son.

Capt. Mark Bennet says on October 22 19-year-old Angel Hull's son, Sebastian Hull, was found unconscious and not breathing in a bathtub at a home on Hillcrest Way in Zeeland Township. Bennet says the baby had been left alone for sometime.

Hull told investigators that she left the 8-month-old baby unattended fo about 15-20 minutes before he was found floating in the water. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The baby's autopsy revealed he died from drowning.

The sheriff's department worked with Child Protective Services caseworkers, and after numerous interviews the case was presenting to the county prosecutor. A warrant for Hull's arrest was put out on Monday, Nov. 26 for manslaughter and child abuse in the 2nd degree.

Hull was located Monday afternoon and taken into custody.

