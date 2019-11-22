ZEELAND, Mich. — A reconstruction project in Zeeland that built a roundabout at a busy intersection is now open to the public.

The new roundabout is located where Washington Avenue and Main Street merge. It used to be referred to as a "west Y intersection."

The city decided to build the roundabout out of a concern for the safety of the intersection. From 2012-16, there were 41 accidents reported at that intersection. The city said that 63% of those were because a car was trying to make a westbound turn onto Washington Avenue from Main Street.

The city also hopes the roundabout will be better equipped to handle an increase in traffic at that intersection and lower speeds.

Roundabouts can be confusing for some drivers, so the city of Zeeland posted a how-to video on its Facebook page. In it, the police chief is driving on the roundabout and gets stuck driving in circles.

The city also posted tips for drivers, cyclists, pedestrians and other traffic that will be using the roundabout.

