ZEELAND, Mich. — Keaton Kroll, 16, died while playing indoor soccer on Nov. 16.

An obituary posted by Yntema Funeral Home said Keaton passed away unexpectedly after a "wonderful day spent with his family and friends."

The Zeeland East High School sophomore played soccer on the school's junior varsity team and he played indoor soccer for Zeeland FC and USA Soccer Club.

Keaton attended Engedi Church and was active in the youth group. He also worked at Culver's in Holland, according to the obituary. Keaton is survived by his parents and two siblings, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

"Keaton was known for his big heart and infectious smile," the obituary says.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Yntema Funeral Home at 251 South State St. in Zeeland. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Engedi Church 710 Chicago Dr. #100.

A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money for Keaton's family and funeral expenses. Any additional money raised will be donated to Beautiful Gate Lesotho.

