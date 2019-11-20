ZEELAND, Mich. — Within just one day, a GoFundMe fundraiser collected over $20,000 for the family of Keaton Kroll.

Keaton, 16, died on Saturday while playing indoor soccer. The GoFundMe was set up on Monday to raise money for funeral expenses, and the family set a goal of $17,000.

Any extra donations will be made as a memorial contribution to Beautiful Gate Lesotho. The organization helps support children under the age of 5 who were abandoned, orphaned or neglected in Lesotho. It also works to help these children get adopted and find forever homes.

Keaton played soccer at Zeeland East High School and also in indoor leagues. He was known for his "big heart an infectious smile," an obituary said.

A visitation is scheduled for Wednesday, Nov. 20 from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Yntema Funeral Home at 251 South State St. in Zeeland. The funeral will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Engedi Church 710 Chicago Dr. #100.

