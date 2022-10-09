Holy Trinity Church Alpine Community Festival returns this weekend

A Comstock Park staple is back! Holy Trinity Church's Alpine Community Festival is running Sept. 10 through 11.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A Comstock Park staple is back! Holy Trinity Church's Alpine Community Festival returns this weekend, Sept. 10 to 11.

For more than 50 years, the event has attracted hundreds to the family-friendly festival.

Visitors can take part in raffles, with prizes including $8,000 and a 75-inch Smart TV. Plus, there will be a magician, balloon animals, and a pony ride for the kids.

Organizers say there will be new and exciting games for people of all ages.

"So, we're gonna have that and the cotton candy and snow cones is also an addition. We're hoping everyone comes out and just really has a lot of fun. I call it old-fashioned fun, like an old festival, a carnival, we're excited to bring all this on," Carrie Nielsen, an event organizer, said.

You can also expect live music, a chicken dinner and a cornhole tournament to round out the entertainment.

The fun starts Saturday at 7 p.m. for adults only and on Sunday, you can bring the whole family.

Handicapped parking and transportation will be provided for those that need it. For more information, click here.

