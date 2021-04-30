Home catches fire early Friday morning in Wyoming

Kent County dispatch confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that nobody was hurt.

WYOMING, Mich. — A home in Wyoming caught fire early Friday morning.

The fire happened at a house located at 1248 Joosten Street near Cleveland Avenue. Kent County dispatch confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that nobody was hurt.

Crews were still on scene as of 5 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.