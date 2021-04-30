Home catches fire early Friday morning in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. — A home in Wyoming caught fire early Friday morning.
The fire happened at a house located at 1248 Joosten Street near Cleveland Avenue. Kent County dispatch confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that nobody was hurt.
Crews were still on scene as of 5 a.m.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
