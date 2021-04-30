x
Home catches fire early Friday morning in Wyoming

Kent County dispatch confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that nobody was hurt.
WYOMING, Mich. — A home in Wyoming caught fire early Friday morning. 

The fire happened at a house located at 1248 Joosten Street near Cleveland Avenue. Kent County dispatch confirmed with 13 ON YOUR SIDE that nobody was hurt.

Crews were still on scene as of 5 a.m. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

