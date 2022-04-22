Home invasion, stabbing incident ruled 'unfounded' by Ottawa Co. police

Police say there is no unidentified suspect in this case, and the public is not in danger at this time.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Police say that claims of a home invasion and stabbing incident reported Monday are unfounded.

The report said the stabbing happened around 7:30 p.m. Monday when a 22-year-old woman returned to her home and found an unknown man in her bedroom. She said the man stabbed her in the abdomen and fled the scene on foot.

Deputies attempted a K-9 track after responding to the incident, but were unsuccessful.

The initial report says the woman was taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

Throughout the week, detectives investigated her claims and say the incident did not happen as she claimed. Police say there is no unidentified suspect in this case, and the public is not in danger at this time.

