Home nurse aid saves patient, roommate from burning house

Safya Bellachia saw flames shooting out from behind the TV, and safely got both of them out of the burning home before the oxygen tanks inside exploded.

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — Safya Bellachia, a certified nurse aid (CNA), was scheduled to visit her dementia patient at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

But something told Bellachia to stop by earlier. She arrived an hour before she was supposed to.

40 minutes later, as she was making the patient's bed, she heard popping sounds.

"I turn around, and I saw sparks and a flame, a really large flame, shooting up behind the TV," said Bellachia. "The TV went black, and caught the curtains and some clothes stored there on fire."

She said she did not panic. CNAs are trained for all types of situations, including fire safety. She knew she had to get her patient out of the home. There was also a roommate in the house, who was asleep. Bellachia woke him up, and got him outside. Meanwhile, her client was frozen in shock.

"So, I had to help her out the door," said Bellachia. "She was in a wheelchair and I helped her out the door."

With one hand on the wheelchair, and another on her phone, she called 911 as they exited the house. Safely on the other side of the street, the gravity of the situation began to sink in, as the flames began to lick the many oxygen tanks in the building.

"It didn’t hit me until the explosions started that we were really in big danger," said Bellachia.

The fire department arrived, and Bellachia explained the dangers of the oxygen tanks inside to the firefighters. Eventually, the flames were put out. During that time, she stayed with the two residents. Her client was taken in a van to LifeCircles, where Bellachia works, and was examined. The roommate had family take care of him.

All three had some smoke inhalation, but are alive.

A representative for Norton Shores Fire Department said Bellachia was "instrumental" in making sure the two inside the home made it safely out of the home on Valk Street. While the official cause of the fire is still unknown, it was likely an electrical fire.

"It’s unbelievable that so many things had to go right in certain sequence for that situation to have happened for people's lives to have been saved," said Sarah Milanowski, marketing specialist and social worker with LifeCircles. "I can't imagine what it would be like to walk down a ramp, pushing someone, knowing they are confused and have dementia, and hear explosions go off behind you as you exit a burning building."

Bellachia said she does not feel like a hero, she was just doing her job. However, she is glad she followed her intuition to arrive early that day. She believes without her help and being there at the right time, her client and her roommate would not be alive today.

"I’m glad I was there at there at the right time," said Bellachia. "I really care about these people. I’ve been with these people for 10 years, they’re like family to me. Being able to save them, and being there for them, that was dear to my heart."

RELATED VIDEO: Firefighter weighs in on keeping your home safe in dry conditions

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.