'Homes giving hope' opens fourth home in Rockford

The new home was built to accommodate the needs of the four roommates who also have a resident assistant.

ROCKFORD, Mich. — Four young women, with "unique abilities" are living in their own new home in Rockford.

The non-profit organization, "Homes Giving Hope" helps adults with special needs live independently, most for the first time in their lives.

The ribbon cutting for the fourth home was held last week.

It was built to accommodate the needs of the four roommates who also have a resident assistant.

"Homes Giving Hope" has a waiting list, and continues to raise funds to provide more housing for capable adults who need light support.

To learn more, go to homesgivinghope.org.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.