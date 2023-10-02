Non-profit Homes Giving Hope hosting fundraiser gala

Homes Giving Hope is a newer non-profit organization that fills a need in Kent County. It provides independent living for adults, with a little help.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — In just three years a dozen adults with physical and intellectual disabilities have moved out of their parents homes and into their own houses with roommates.

"They get to live with roommates and learn how to do that they get to live independently without mom and dad, they get to learn how to clean their house and do all those everyday things with other people learning how to do the same thing," said Abigail Woronko, Homes Giving Hope Residential Affairs Coordinator.

There are now three houses in the Rockford area and a long waiting list.

"So we're really stepping into an area that was under resourced," said Sara Boven, Homes Giving Hope Executive Director. "There's group homes for those who need care. And then there's also, you know, traditional independent living where individuals move out on their own and do life. But there really wasn't anything in between, which was that moving out independent living with light support. So that really was the boy that we were filling."

Thursday, Oct. 12 there will be a big fundraiser to help Homes Giving Hope. 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Juliet Dragos will be emceeing the gala on Oct. 12 at Thousand Oaks. Tickets are $125 and can be purchased through Oct. 5. Admission includes dinner, drinks, a live auction and entertainment

For more information you can visit homesgivinghope.org.

