GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The murder of Javon Halloway, 21, Tuesday evening is the 8th homicide in Grand Rapids in 2019. Halloway was shot to death at about 8:30 p.m. on Temple Street SE.

In all of 2018, there were nine murders. That is considered a low number by law enforcement. And just because there have already been eight homicides this year does not necessarily mean the total will be higher in 2019.

Sometimes months go by and no one is murdered in the city. Sometimes there is also an unexpected spike.

In the past five years, 13 is the highest number of murders in a year. That was the total in 2016 and 2017.

