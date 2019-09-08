GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The zoo is buzzing with excitement over a new addition.

The John Ball Zoo has a new honey bee exhibit, where guests can get a look into a bee's day-to-day activities, their role in our ecosystem and how we can support them in their conservation.

The observation honey bee hive is inside the Natural Treasures building, near the exit. The new exhibit allows zoo patrons to see how bees build comb, store honey and raise a brood. There is also information signage around the exhibit explaining in more detail how to identify the queen of the hive, among other bee facts.

John Ball Zoo's new observation honey bee hive.

Courtesy of John Ball Zoo

In recent years, there has been both spontaneous and widespread collapse of hives. Honey bee keeping is encouraged to help boost their population. The zoo plans on using the new observation hive to educate and grow the population in Grand Rapids.

If you want to check out the bees, the zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and located on Fulton Avenue, just a mile west of downtown Grand Rapids. For more information, visit their website www.jbzoo.org.

