Erica Kuhl made a total of 300 of what she calls 'Golden Rod Girls' and handed them out to people and hid some along the way early Saturday morning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — Some people who were downtown Grand Rapids early Saturday morning got a nice surprise.

ArtPrize artist Erica Kuhl, who studied at Kendall College of Art and Design, handed out 300 of what she calls 'Golden Rod Girls' and hid some throughout the city as well.

The pieces of art were painted by Kuhl and her friend Joey Krzeminski.

We asked Kuhl, an oil painter, what sparked this idea.

"I love people and I love being able to give to others, to leave something for someone to find," Kuhl said.

Each of the art pieces have a number on the back of them and are named after everyday women in our lives including leads from films. Some were given to people others were left in places downtown for you to find.

The artist's friends helped in handing them out in hopes of spreading joy.

Kuhl says she hopes passing these small pieces of art out was a way to get more people downtown to explore ArtPrize.

This year, Kuhl has entered an oil painting which is on display at PaLatte Coffee and Art located at 150 Fulton St. E in Grand Rapids.

Kuhl says it took about 900+ hours to get to the final piece including research and sketches.

