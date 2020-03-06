HopCat parent company, BarFly, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

HopCat plans to reopen on June 13.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — BarFly Ventures LLC, parent company to HopCat, announced Wednesday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

HopCat plans to reopen on June 13. The owner, Mark Sellers, provided an update about the restaurant on their Facebook page.

Sellers was unsure whether they would be able to reopen at all.

"Today, I’m here to tell you that HopCat has survived an incredibly tough time and is going to be reopening soon. There was a brief time back in March and early April when we didn’t know if we would ever reopen. No business owner ever plans for a 100% drop in revenue for any extended period of time, and definitely not for three months. We had to fight to survive," Sellers said.

All 13 HopCat locations including Grand Rapids, Holland and Kalamazoo plan to reopen with new guidelines to keep employees and customers safe.

"With social distancing and other safety protocols in place, we’ll make sure we have fun in a safe and smart way in an environment that takes these safety protocols seriously," Sellers said. "We've reorganized our dining rooms based on social distancing guidelines and we’ve implemented many new protocols to ensure that our customers and employees feel comfortable and safe coming to HopCat.

HopCat is also offering curbside pickup for anyone who is not ready to re-enter the restaurant.

Parent company BarFly also owns other Grand Rapids staples like Stella's Lounge and Grand Rapids Brewing Co.

