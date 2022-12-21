Hope College suffers data leak of student information

An investigation determined information including date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number and student ID number could have been stolen.

HOLLAND, Michigan — Hope College officials are still working to contact those affected after a data breach was discovered in September.

A forensic investigation determined information including date of birth, Social Security number, driver's license number and student ID number could have been stolen. Officials believe no financial information was at risk.

The breach is believed to have happened on or around September 27.

Hope has worked to contact the individuals affected by mail. They're offering free credit monitoring services to those who may be at risk.

A call center has been set up to answer any questions from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday at (833)540-0798.

Officials say anyone associated with Hope who may notice fraudulent charges or withdrawals should contact their bank immediately.

