One dead after horseback riders get hit by car

A group of three riders in Allegan County were hit by a car. One of the riders later died at the hospital.

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — One woman is dead after being hit by a car while horseback riding Friday night, police says.

At around 9:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from Allegan County were dispatched to the scene of a crash that happened on 146th Ave. and 9th St. in Leighton Township.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a car going westbound hit a group of horseback riders.

Two of the three riders were hit by the car.

26-year-old Brittany Fender of Schoolcraft was taken to the hospital where she later died. The other rider who was hit had minor injuries and refused medical treatment.

The driver of the car was a 22-year-old woman from Byron Center. She was not injured in the crash.

The Allegan County Sheriff's Office's reconstruction team is investigating.

