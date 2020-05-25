Radio host Jackie Green raises thousands of dollars for Kids Food Basket during COVID-19 crisis

Green turned a disappointing moment into a good cause Monday, by running a marathon in Downtown Grand Rapids for charity.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - West Michigan radio host Jackie Green is raising money for Kids Food Basket during the COVID-19 crisis by turning an important moment in her life, into a fundraiser.

You may be familiar with Green on 105.3 Hot FM. She co-hosts the Gray & Green Show every Monday-Friday from 6:00 a.m. - 10:00 a.m.

Green has been training for months, after qualifying to run the Boston Marathon. The race has since been postponed to September, due to Coronavirus concerns.

Green put her training to the test by running 26.2 miles through downtown Grand Rapids on Monday, April 20 to raise money for Kids Food Basket.

So far, the fundraiser has brought in nearly $4,000. You can still donate to the cause here.

Green's co-host, Rachel Gray, followed along in the Hot-FM vehicle as Jackie’s pace car.

To learn more about why Green chose this cause, please watch her video below.

