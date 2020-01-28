BARRY COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators in Barry County are working to figure out what caused a house to explode Monday night.

It happened around 7 p.m. at a home on La Fountaine Drive in Orangeville Township.

Fire crews on scene told 13 ON YOUR SIDE that no one was home at the time of the explosion. Crews said flames were shooting out of the home by the time they arrived.

Several fire agencies were called to the area to help fight the fire.

Investigators plan on returning to the home Tuesday to determine the cause of the explosion and assess the damage caused by the fire.

