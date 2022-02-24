x
Home destroyed in Grand Haven fire, no one injured

A house fire in Grand Haven shut down eastbound Robbins at Coleman Avenue on Thursday morning.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE
House fire on the 15000 block of 161st Avenue in Grand Haven.

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. — The Grand Haven Township Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 15000 block of 161st Avenue in Grand Haven around 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

Grand Haven Township Fire Chief Brian Sipe said that the fire took about an hour and a half to get under control.

All of the residents and pets in the home made it out safely.

The fire chief said that it is believed that the fire started in the attic but the cause of the fire is still to be determined. The home is reported to be a complete loss.

The Red Cross has stepped in to help the family.

Eastbound Robbins Road at Coleman Avenue in Grand Haven was shut down for part of Thursday morning due to the fire.

