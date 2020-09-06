Crews respond to house fire in Grandville

There were people in the home when the fire started, but everyone got out and is safe.

GRANDVILLE, Mich. — At 2:13 p.m. Tuesday, the Grandville Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire in a Grandville neighborhood.

The home is located on Eagle Rock Court, south of 40th Street Police have blocked 40th Street off at Wilson Avenue.

Chief Michael May said that people were in the home when the fire started, but everyone got out and is safe.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

The Grandville Fire Department was assisted by units from Wyoming.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.