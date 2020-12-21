Senate passes bill to expand Great Lakes funding

The initiative has focused on stopping the spread of invasive species like Asian carp, restoring coastline and preventing contamination.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — U.S Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters announced Sunday the passage of a bill that reauthorizes and expands funding for the Great Lakes.

The bill, called the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) Act, reauthorizes the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative for another five years. It also increases the current authorization level from $300 million to $375 million in fiscal year 2022 and increases funding by $25 million per year until it reaches $475 million in fiscal year 2026.

“I’ve seen firsthand in Michigan how successful the GLRI is towards protecting the Great Lakes,” said Peters. “We must protect the Great Lakes for future generations—it’s not only a source of drinking water for millions but an economic driver for our country. I’ll continue working to ensure that we have the resources needed to preserve the Great Lakes.”

The GLRI has been critical in cleaning up the Great Lakes. The initiative has focused on stopping the spread of invasive species like Asian carp, restoring coastline and preventing contamination.

“The Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which I authored in 2010, has been a major success story that has been critical to addressing the threats that face our beloved Great Lakes,” Stabenow said. “In Michigan, this program has helped clean up contamination, restore wetlands, and fight invasive species, but there is much more to be done. The good news is that Republicans and Democrats have come together in a bipartisan way to reinvest in this important program.”

The legislation passed the House earlier this year and now heads to the President’s desk.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.