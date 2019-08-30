GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The night before the Families Against Narcotics - Grand Rapids summer picnic, a group member learned that one of her son's best friends had died of an opiate overdose.

"He was one of my boys," said Jayne Dykema, an attorney who is also on the board of directors for Families Against Narcotics - Grand Rapids (FAN). "How many more do we have to lose?"

Dykema first became involved with FAN after the loss of one of her friend's daughters.

"I've had six close friends lose their children to accidental overdose," she said Friday.

FAN has chapters across the state, but the Grand Rapids chapter launched in February 2017. It's made up of a board and advisory members who all participate on a volunteer basis. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker, as well as, Stephen Baker, who heads the Narcotics Unit in the Western District of Michigan's United States Attorney's Office, both serve on the board of directors with Dykema.

The group holds monthly meetings open to anyone feeling the impact of the opioid epidemic. Dykema says FAN can connect anyone in need of help with the proper resources.

"It's always amazing to me who comes and you can see it in their faces like 'Wow, other people are in the same boat,'" Dykema said.

The meetings are held the first Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. There is a grief session held prior to the meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. The next meeting is on Tuesday, Sep. 3.

In the coming months, the group will launch a local Hope Not Handcuffs effort, which will allow people struggling with addiction to turn themselves into a police agency or call toll-free number to be connected with a treatment program. The group is supported by 'Angels,' who are volunteers that help work with each person's needs to connect them with adequate treatment.

► Emma Nicolas is a multimedia journalist. Have a news tip or question for Emma? Get in touch by email, Facebook or Twitter.