Capitol riot police officers, Brian Sicknick's family guests at Super Bowl LV

TAMPA, Fla. — DC Police officers who helped protect the U.S. Capitol during January 6th's riots and the family of slain Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick were at Super Bowl LV on Sunday in Tampa as guests of the National Football League.

Mike Fanone, Daniel Hodges and Lila Morris were in attendance.

Sicknick was killed at the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 after he was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher during the attack. He had made it back from the riot to his department's headquarters when he had a seizure in front of his fellow officers, later dying at the hospital.

Officer Daniel Hodges was crushed in the doorway of the U.S. Capitol by rioters during the attack. He has recovered from his injuries.

DC Police Acting Chief Contee says Morris "fought like hell" in the tunnel behind Hodges. Morris was injured, then got back in the melee, Contee said.

Officer Mike Fanone remembered wondering if his four daughters would be OK without him as he was beaten, tased and suffered a heart attack during the riot.

It all happened as he and his fellow police officers and commanders were fighting with rioters in a narrow hallway.

More than 50 DC Police officers were injured during the Capitol riot, with dozens more US Capitol Police officers also injured.

Federal charges for the riot have been swift, with over 100 people already charged by federal law enforcement for a variety of charges.