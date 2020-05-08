It's a COVID-19 kind of school year

Kent County Health Department helps parents understand how the coronavirus might affect in-person learning.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As school districts continue to roll out their plans for the school year, many parents are becoming concerned about in-person learning.

Here is one of the most popular questions we've gotten from parents: If a child tests positive for COVID-19 is it required that the entire family get tested?

We took that and other questions parents wanted answers for to the Kent County Health Department's Medical Director Dr. Adam London.

If you've got questions about the upcoming school year and how it might affect your child's health you can submit them here or text them to 616-559-1310.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.