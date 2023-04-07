A closer look at how the Muskegon fireworks show was put together

The crew at Pyrotecnico Fireworks spent most of Tuesday setting up their 4th of July fireworks, going through the work and checks needed to put on a fun show.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It takes about a full day of wiring and checking to make sure that the Fireworks in Muskegon go off without a hitch.

While Michael Falk and the crew and Pyrotecnico Fireworks were busy setting up for their downtown Muskegon Fireworks Show, James Montgomery tailgated in the front row of the fireworks viewing area for almost 12 hours.

"Every year in Michigan we put on about 120 shows, nationwide were putting on 20 shows just this week," said Falk.

"Well it's kind of fun watching them set everything up," said Montgomery. "We actually saw them pull in and it's actually interesting seeing how they do it."

The team of pyro-technicians spent the entire day rigging up firework tubes and cakes, checking and double-checking the safety of the show.

"We're just always checking to make sure all of the racks are secure," said Falk. "We don't want any to tip over. We want to make sure that all of the fuses are nice and neat. It's good to have multiple eyes on everything. And we work as a team trying to watch out for each other and work with each other to make sure that it's a fun day."

For Montgomery, he said the long wait for the best seat in the house was worth it.

"They're very good every year," said Montgomery. "I have no complaints, it's normally a very good show."

Those parked next to Montgomery agreed, with some coming out just to enjoy the company.

"It is true that this is when we have our family get-together, so we have a picnic before the fireworks so we make it a good day," said Peggy White who came out to Muskegon with her family.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.