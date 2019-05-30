GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan — Menacing tornadoes have caused damage across the country. It has left many wondering if they'd would be ready should one strike. Experts agree preparation is the key to survival.

Most businesses and public places have emergency plans and severe weather protocols in place. Schools are a perfect example of those that have routine tornado drills. In the event of an actual tornado, students, teachers and staff are instructed to follow the steps they've practiced in those drills.

Seeking shelter in the center of the building or inside an interior hall, or room, with no windows. Everyone is advised to crouch down and cover head and to avoid being inside gymnasiums or auditoriums.

In the event of a tornado, those inside office buildings, hospitals or nursing homes will be instructed to get to the lowest floor and center of the building. If that's not possible, they should seek shelter under a stairwell or interior hall with no windows and always crouch down and cover heads. Everyone should elevators during a tornado.

Tornadoes are primed to hit during months of May and June, just as many kids head off to summer camps and recreational programs. Lashaunda Hoskins, community liaison for the Boys and Girls Club of Grand Rapids says, even if they feel like it will never happen, it is important that everyone is prepared.

"I think one of the biggest challenges would be just keeping them calm, which is why we try to say it during announcements. We say, 'if anything like that happens, make sure you keep your eyes on us and keep your ears open and listen to us,'" she says. "The biggest challenge would probably be their emotions and them not knowing what's going on and how to react or respond. Which is why I think preparing them and doing those announcements will help them during that moment."

Hoskins says the staff will first attempt to take all of the kids to the back hallway inside the center. The kids are instructed to line up against the wall and get as low to the ground as possible. They are told to always tuck their heads down to protect themselves. If they cannot get to the location in the rear of the building, they will hunker down where they are and take the same precautions.

Over the summer, about 2,500 kids visit the Boys and Girls Club's camps. Parents are encouraged to inquire about the emergency plan at their children's camps or recreation centers in advance of severe weather.

