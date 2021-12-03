Two ways to financially support Oxford shooting victims and their families

The group is asking all monetary donations be directed to either Oxford Bank or Genisys Credit Union.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich — Support from around the country has poured in following the deadly shooting at Oxford high school that killed four students and injured seven others, including a teacher. Now, the Charter Township of Oxford has provided two ways to make sure every contribution counts.

“In times like this, people want to give,” the Charter Township wrote on Facebook. “People need to give. We understand that and we certainly do not wish to discourage them. But we also don’t want to see anything go to waste. We want every contribution to count.

"We want every donation to be utilized in the most efficient and effective manner possible because we know it’s all coming straight from the heart.”

The group is asking all monetary donations to be directed to either Oxford Bank or Genisys Credit Union.

Oxford Bank

Those who want to donate to the Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund at Oxford Bank can do so in-person, online or by mail. Here’s how:

• In person: Donate at any Oxford Bank location.

• Mail: Send a check to Oxford Bank, P.O. Box 17, Oxford, MI 48371. Make checks payable to the “Oxford Community Memorial and Victims Fund.”

• Online: Go to oxfordbank.com/donations for details.

According to the Charter Township of Oxford, money donated to this fund will be administered in partnership with Oxford Community Schools. The donations will go to families and victims first and then towards a memorial.

Genisys Credit Union

Those wishing to donate to the Oxford Strong account at Genisys Credit Union can do so in person at any Genisys branch. Checks should be made payable to “Genisys Credit Union – Oxford Strong.” That account will be used to accept donations for the families impacted by the shooting. Anyone with questions is asked to send an email to OxfordStrong@genisyscu.org.

“The outpouring of support, donations and offers to help in the wake of the Nov. 30 Oxford High School shooting has been truly remarkable,” the Charter Township said. “We, as a community, are overwhelmed by your generosity. We are humbled by your kindness. We are inspired by your selflessness. Thank you so much for helping us light the way during this dark moment in our community’s history.”

