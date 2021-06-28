How to help victims of the Florida building collapse

Before giving money to organizations, people should do research to make informed donations.

As the search and rescue mission continues for victims in the Surfside, Florida, building collapse, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) has tips for how to help financially.

Before giving money to organizations, people should do research to make informed donations. The BBB recommends giving to experienced disaster assistance organizations, like American Red Cross and Salvation army, that provide a track record for donors to check before making a donation.

The BBB also says it’s important to verify collaborations and look for more details on new organizations. If a campaign is announced in collaboration with multiple organizations, verify the collaboration with all involved parties.

New organizations can be difficult to vet. When donating to a new organization, the BBB recommends asking the following questions: Who’s in charge? Is there a governing board identified on the website that provides oversight? Do the appeals and website clearly identify what planned activities will be funded?

"Any time something tragic like this happens, our first instinct is to help. But scammers take advantage of that and try to trick those with good intentions," says Phil Catlett, President of the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan.

“The sad part is, in these cases the money never makes it to those who really need it. That is why it is so important to vet an organization before you donate.”

