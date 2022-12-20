The storm is coming: Here's what you need to do to prepare your car

You should always evaluate your tires, batteries and windshield wipers before any major storms.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — As Michigan roads start to see more snow, Schneider Tire Outlet in Marne is helping get the right tires onto cars as quickly as possible.

"It is not too late, we still have a good, at least three months left of snow, so you just want to be the safest that you can be," said Lynsey Bartnick, Retail Sales Manager at Schneider Tire Outlet. "I would definitely recommend getting snow tires or all-weather tires put on."

Bartnick explains the difference between your normal all-season tires and winter tires.

"Snow tires are going to be the safest tire out there for driving in cold conditions," said Bartnick. "Snow tires have a rubber compound that's a little more flexible than your all-season tire, so when it's cold out or below 45 degrees, the snow tires grip and flex the road much better than an all-season tire. They make a world of difference."

Bartnick adds that when temps get warmer, you'll want to get those winter tires taken off. But tires aren't the only thing that drivers should be looking at replacing with colder temps and more snow. You'll also want to take a look at your cars battery and windshield wipers.

"How does the car start?," asked Ron DeVries of Russ and Ron's Auto Service. "If you have issues with it starting you should think 'hey, how old is my battery?"

Devries said if you're battery is around two to three years old, you should think about getting it changed, especially if it's having a hard time getting the car started.

"Of course, with the real cold weather when it's under 20 degrees or so, that's part of the game too, it takes a little more for the battery to get your motor started," said DeVries.

Windshield wipers could last anywhere from two to three years, but take a look at how they're wiping ahead of any storms.

"If you got streaks on your window, then it's maybe time to get new wipers," said DeVries.

