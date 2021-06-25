Sgt. Dan Adams with Grand Rapids Police says accident reports can double when there's stormy weather, even if it's just rain.

"Whether it be rain gear, ponchos, shop vacs to clean up excess water, sump pumps, squeegees, there's a wide variety of things people have come in for over the last few days," he says.

Brander says having that equipment on hand and ready to go can make all the difference in damage when water gets into your home.

"That's going to have some long-term effects, mold in the walls, wood rot in the floorboards which can cause damage to floors, walls, ceilings etcetera," he says. "If anything looks abnormal, don't sit on it. I'd take care of it as soon as possible."

Brander also suggests using a dehumidifier after removing water from the inside of your home to remove mold and odors. There's also things to be done outside your home, like clearing your gutters and drainage ditches.

"Just stay dry and prevent as much as you can," he says.

When it comes to taking precautions on the road in rainy weather, Sergeant Dan Adams with the Grand Rapids Police Department says it's simple.



"If you're out and about, just take those extra seconds at intersections, watch your speed and pay attention," Sgt. Adams says.

He says accident reports can double when there's stormy weather, even if it's just rain. In six inches of water, you can lose control of your car or it can stall. In a foot of water, your car can float and two feet of water can carry your car away.



"The laws of psychics still exist, when we talk about rain we talk about hydroplaning," Sgt. Adams says. "You're talking about a significant amount of water on the surface of the road, sitting there on top. It becomes a layer between the tire and the road so you can hydroplane and basically glide across the water."

He also suggests turning on your headlights to improve visibility for yourself and other drivers.

"Always drive to the conditions," Sgt. Adams says.

