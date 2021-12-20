The future placement of about 45 wolfdogs will be determined based on this trial.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The owner of the West Michigan animal sanctuary Howling Timbers is back in court after being accused of illegal breeding and housing of wolfdogs.

The civil case against Brenda Pearson began in October, following an investigation of complaints of injuries at her facility. The future placement of about 45 wolfdogs will be determined based on this trial.

Monday's hearing was a continuation of testimony from witnesses. The prosecution in this case spent a bulk of the hearing questioning Dr. Laurie Wright, a Muskegon County veterinarian who evaluated the wolfdogs at Howling Timbers.

Dr. Wright testified on her evaluations of the wolfdogs in July 2021, where she wrote up a report on the condition of the animals and living conditions at Howling Timbers.

"I was able to observe whether or not they had appropriate shelter, fresh water or visible evidence that they'd been fed," she said during the hearing.

She found the wolfdogs in varying conditions, from injured and underweight to generally healthy.

This hearing comes after testimony started this October, where witnesses took the stand amid allegations that volunteers and a small child were hurt at the facility. The prosecution says that Pearson didn't have any permits to have these animals, calling representatives from different state and federal agencies to the stand Monday to testify to that. Pearson's attorney, Celeste Dunn, argues this fact.

This trial continues Tuesday morning with more witnesses being called to the stand.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.