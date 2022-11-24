x
Crews investigating fire at Hudsonville business complex

Investigators say a box truck in the building's garage caught fire. The cause is still under investigation.
Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a Hudsonville business complex Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. The complex, located in the 2400 block of Chicago Drive, houses several local businesses.

Crews determined the fire spread to the building after a box truck caught fire inside the building's garage. Firefighters moved the truck outside to isolate and extinguish the fire.

Credit: 13 ON YOUR SIDE

No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

