Crews investigating fire at Hudsonville business complex

Investigators say a box truck in the building's garage caught fire. The cause is still under investigation.

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. — Crews responded to a fire at a Hudsonville business complex Thursday morning.

The fire was reported around 7:30 a.m. The complex, located in the 2400 block of Chicago Drive, houses several local businesses.

Crews determined the fire spread to the building after a box truck caught fire inside the building's garage. Firefighters moved the truck outside to isolate and extinguish the fire.

No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause has not yet been determined.

This is a breaking news story. Check back later for updates.

